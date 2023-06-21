THUNDERSTORM RIPS COUNTY

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

A severe thunderstorm line tore through parts of southwest Alabama and left swaths of damage across Butler County Thursday afternoon, June 14.

The storms, which were tracking southeast, entered the county around 5 p.m. setting off a thunderstorm warning by the National Weather Service until 5:45 p.m.

Power lines and trees were downed as the storm came overhead and first reports indicated more than 11,000 people were without power in the county at 7 p.m., which included both Pioneer Electric and Alabama Power customers. Also, at least four substations were damaged in the storm.

Pioneer posted on Facebook, as the stormed rolled through, at 6 p.m., “The weather has taken a toll on our system…Right now about 80% of our members are without power… Members should prepare for a lengthy outage…Stay safe, and we will do our best to get everyone’s power back on as quickly as possible.”

E911 handled numerous calls during and after the storms rampage alerting responders of trees and power lines down.

The volunteer fire departments performed a yeoman’s chore clearing roadways of the many trees that fell, which did not involve power lines.

Also, ever present were the utility crews, who began restoring services as accessibility allowed.

EMA director, Rosie Till, said that straight line winds caused the damage and that no tornadoes were reported.