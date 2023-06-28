Aug. 26 – June 25, 2023

Mr. Benson Peavy, age 66, a resident of McKenzie, died on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at his home. Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, June 27, from the Chapel of Johnson Funeral Home beginning at 2 p.m. with Bro. Mason Halacker and Bro. Randy Harvill officiating. The family accepted friends one hour prior to service time. Graveside Service followed at Peavy Cemetery with Johnson Funeral Home directing.

Benson was preceded in death by his parents, Bernice and Agnes Peavy; brothers, James Peavy and Johnny Peavy; and brother-in-law, Billy Brazell.

He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Linda Peavy; son, Brandon (Alice) Peavy; brother, Phillip (Michelle) Peavy; sister, Jo Brazell; sister-in-law, Delores Peavy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

It can be said of Benson, that he was a simple man, but he wasn’t. He just never felt that he had anything to prove to anyone. He was always true to himself, he was just Benson. He worked hard to provide for his family and he tried to live a Godly life. Jesus said “Love your neighbor” and Benson did. If he was needed and could help, he would be there.

Benson loved Linda and Brandon with all of his heart, and proved it by being a loving husband and father; he was always there when they needed him. He loved to fish whenever he had the chance. By numerous call and visits, we know that we aren’t the only people that loved and appreciated Benson. He will be missed by all that knew him.

