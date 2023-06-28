Aug. 5, 1937 – June 15, 2023

Betty Jean Parker Spann, 85, a resident of Greenville, was born on Aug. 5, 1937 and passed away peacefully on June 15, 2023.

The funeral service was held Tuesday, June 20, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was Tuesday, June 20, from 1-2 p.m. at Dunklin Funeral Home.

Mrs. Spann was preceded in death by her father, John Parker; mother, Annie Lee Parker; husband, John T. Spann; brothers, Aubrey Parker and Buddy Parker; and daughter, Sylbia Kay Johnson.

She is survived by her son, Paul McLain of Greenville; grandsons, John (Shauna) Cowles of Lincoln and Tobby (Tiffany Mitchell) Cowles of Houma, La.; grand-daughter, Ashley (Bruce) Hollyfield of Greenville; sister, Joyce Oswald of Greenville; six great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and other dearly loved family members.

Pallbearers were John Cowles, Tobby Cowles, Bruce Hollyfield, Cade Lakes, Willis Parker, Jr, and Richard Cowles.

