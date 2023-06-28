Oct. 1, 1944 – June 14, 2023

Grady Duane Clements, a resident of Montgomery, , passed away on June 14, 2023.

Graveside Services were held on Monday, June 19, 2023 beginning at 1 p.m. at Giddens Chapel in Greenville, with Brother Craig Burkhalter officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing.

Grady was preceded in death by his mother, Erolene Strickland Johnson; daughter, Kristy Clements Perdue; and granddaughter, Kayla Marie Hamm.

Grady is survived by his wife, Minnie Frances Hartley Clements; children, Milton Duane (Jennifer) Clements, Amber Leigh Perdue, Joseph Duane Perdue, and Payton Hamm; and sister, Diane Clements Chancellor.

