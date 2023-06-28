April 26, 1960 – June 21, 2023

Keith Holder, age 63 of Greenville, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at his home. Funeral Services were held Sunday, June 25, from the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home beginning at 2 p.m. with Minister Charles Box officiating. The family accepted friends for visitation one hour prior to service time. Graveside services followed at Magnolia Cemetery with Dunklin Funeral Home directing.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Holder and Hazel Whitman Holder; brothers, Phillip Holder, Eddie Holder, Earl Holder, and Randall Holder.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 12 years, Catherine M. Holder; sons, Danny (Michelle) Holder, David (Dakota) Holder; grandson, J.D. Holder; granddaughter, Michaela Holder; sisters, Rebecca (Bill) Benger, Rhea Holder, and Gloria Holder; along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

