April 14, 1940 – June 24, 2023

Betty Marie Butler, 83, of Greenville, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Betty was born on April 14, 1940 in Brooks County, Georgia to Ray Burkhalter Lee and Elinor Black Lee. Betty graduated from Hillsborough High School in 1958.

In 1958, Betty married Oysterreicher “Rick” Butler and went on to have three children: Janet, Allan and Jill. Betty was a homemaker for several years as well as a military wife. She managed the home, children and family affairs while Rick was away serving in the Air Force. She cared for her family very well.

Betty was a lover of music and taught herself to sing and play guitar and piano at a very young age. A huge gospel music fan, Betty joined and traveled with The Trebles gospel group out of Macon, Ga., in the late 70’s for several years. She carried her love for music throughout the rest of her life, passing it on to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

After Rick retired from the military, they moved to Lake Sinclair where Betty took up a career in real estate. She excelled in her career and enjoyed working with her clients and meeting new friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Elinor Lee; her loving husband of 56 years, Rick Butler; her brother, Remer Lamar Lee; her sister, Laura Gail Lee.

She is survived by her three children, Janet Paige (Ronald), Allan Butler (Cathy), and Jill Barrs (Paul); her nine grandchildren, Dana Stewart (Timmy), Kelli Deary (Paul), Lindsay Blesener (Mark), Brent Paige (Abbey), Katie Barrs, Devon Piper (Buddy), Stephanie Butler, Justin Butler, and Jessie Butler; her 12 great-grandchildren: Jackson, Shelby, Lillee, Zane, Ruthie, Emma, Logan, Zadie Rose, Evan, Everley, Martin, and Zander; her brother, Alvin Ray “Pete” Lee; and sister, Peggy Ann Lee Gipson (Larry); and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will have a private graveside service at a later date.