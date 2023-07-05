Demolition of Boss building underway

The Boss Manufacturing building is currently being demolished under Phase I for Soil Excavation and Demolition through a Brownfield Grant. The process for the demolition began in 2021 and involved a community input meeting for redevelopment recommendations for the site. The work is being done by Ray Environmental from Foley after the City of Greenville council passed a resolution to award the project to Ray. Of the $91,632 awarded, $44,275 will be for soil excavation and $47,357 for demolition. The building was originally built around 1950 and was called The Merrimac Hat Factory and employed over 500 people making wool hats. The factory produced over 400,000 hats on an annual basis. The plant was then sold to Riegel Manufacturing in the 1950’s and eventually to Boss in 1961 which made work gloves. It was later used for plastic products production by another company. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)