Happy 4th of July

If you happen out to the Greenville Bypass, you will probably notice a rather large United States flag waving in the breeze. It is annually hung between two utility trucks and represents Darren Bryan’s gift of remembrance for the real meaning for the 4th of July celebration. To follow is the text of the first stanza of ‘The Star Spangle Banner’ written by Francis Scott Key on Sept. 14, 1814, after witnessing the bombardment of Fort McHenry by British in the War of 1812. (Jeanne K. Callen | The Standard)

O! say can you see by the dawn’s early light,

What so proudly we hailed at the twilight’s last gleaming,

Whose broad stripes and bright stars through the perilous fight,

O’er the ramparts we watch’d, were so gallantly streaming?

And the Rockets’ red glare, the Bombs bursting in air,

Gave proof through the night that our Flag was still there;

O! say does that star-spangled Banner yet wave,

O’er the Land of the free and the home of the brave?