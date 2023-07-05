March 28, 1942 – June 26, 2023

Samuel Lamar Parmer, 81, of Greenville, died after an extended illness on Monday, June 26, 2023.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, June 29, beginning at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Brother Randy Harvill officiating. Visitation was held one hour before the service, and graveside services followed at Gravel Hill Cemetery.

Sam was born on March 28, 1942, to Willie E. (Bill) and Alma Craig Parmer. After graduating from Greenville High School in 1960 and from Troy University in 1964 with a degree in business administration, Sam worked for Rocky Creek Lumber Company until 1967, when he enlisted in the Army. Sam returned to Greenville and worked in human resources for Union Camp until his retirement in 1997.

Well known for his community service in Greenville and Butler County, Sam served on the board of directors of the Butler County Cattlemen’s Association, Fort Dale Academy, and the Quality Co-Op.

Sam is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Glinda Mullins Parmer; daughters, Beth Parmer and Anna Parmer Robertson (Eddie); grandsons, Will Robertson, Jack Robertson, and Sam Robertson; sisters, Ruby Parmer, Irene Parmer Cumbie, Mary Parmer Head, and Frances Parmer Gardner; sister-in-law, Allannah Mullins Tindal (David); and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Sam was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Billy.

Tim Craig, Mike Cumbie, Michael Cumbie, Jacob Head, Matt Payne, and Andy Shaddix were pallbearers.

Instead of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Gravel Hill Cemetery Endowment Fund, c/o The Baptist Foundation of Alabama, P. O. Box 241227, Montgomery, AL 36124, or Fort Dale Academy PTA, P. O. Box 831, Greenville, AL 36037.

