Annual Butler County Heritage Cook-off July 8

It is once again the time of year when the Butler County Farmers Federation Women’s Leadership Committee hosts its annual cook-off.

This is the 16th annual heritage cook-off for Butler County. Dixie Black, BCFFWLC Chair is calling all cooks, male or female, 18 years of age or older to enter this contest.

Contestants must be a member of the Alabama Farmers Federation Association (ALFA).

Through the years, we have had categories such as cakes, cookies, pies, sweet breads, candies, bacon appetizers and cheese balls to name only a few.

The category for this year’s cook-off is: Baked Cheesecake.

This category was decided upon by the State Women’s Committee. The cook-off will be held on Saturday, July 8, at 10 a.m. in the Multipurpose Room at Walnut Street Church of Christ, Greenville.

If you are interested in this contest, but are not a member of the Alabama Farmers Federation, you are welcome to join.

Just go by the ALFA Office located at 480 Greenville By-Pass and speak with one of the customer service representatives.

Annual dues are $32 and open the door to a variety of discounts and savings. A panel of judges will have the difficult task of naming the top three entries.

Entries are to be prepared at home and brought to the cook-off, ready to be judged. Recipe must be TYPED on a 4×6 index card or card stock and placed on the left of the dish. Contestant names must not be on the card.

Names are not to be on the entry. Your ALFA membership number is required to enter the contest.

Search your recipes for your favorite recipe and enter. Top three winners will receive monetary prizes and the first place winner will go on to the State Cook-off to be held in September at the ALFA Office in Montgomery.

Entries will be judged on flavor, attractiveness, simplicity of recipe, appearance and of course taste.

Following the “blind” judging, the participants and those attending will have an opportunity to sample all of the entries.

For complete rules and guidelines visit alfafarmers.org/federation/womens-leadership-committee/. For more information contact Dixie Black @ (334-399-9948.