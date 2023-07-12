Butler County Heritage Cook Off delights

The Women’s Leadership Committee held the 16th Annual Butler County Heritage Cook Off Saturday, July 8. The category was baked cheesecake.

First place winner was Wanda Stinson with Caramel Pecan Cheese Cake.

2nd place winner was Amy Doss with Santa Fe Cheesecake (in memory of Charlene Powell).

3rd place winner was Debbie Owens with Mini Cheesecake.

Judging the cooking contest was Circuit Clerk Judge Cleve, Extension Office Coordinator Sharlean Briggs, and Butler County Farmers Federation Director Rusty Parrish.

The seven entries were judged on presentation, how interesting or different, and of course, taste.

Winners were awarded $75, $50, and $25.The winner will represent Butler County in September at the state contest.

2023 marks the 16th cook off held by the Women’s Leadership Committee. Categories have included salads, pies, cheeseballs, breads, appetizers, savory dips, and cupcakes.

As a division of the Alabama Farmers Federation, the women’s committee is tasked with promoting agriculture within the state of Alabama.

The Women’s Leadership Committee (WLC) of the Butler County Farmers Federation actively encourages interest and enthusiasm in the farmers’ federation by providing opportunities for women to participate in policy development, problem solving, and promotion of agricultural issues and programs.

Throughout the program year the WLC is involved in various activities to promote our state’s commodities.

The committee has hosted water stations or booths for 5K runs and collects pop tabs for Ronald McDonald House.

Other events include collecting donations for Trinity’s Closet and Safe Harbor, providing breakfast to the vendors at the local farmer’s market and recognizing our first responders on 9/11.

In addition to community service committee members attend training and leadership conferences and help promote state and federal legislation that benefits farmers.

WINNING RECIPE

Carmel-Pecan Cheese Cake

Crust:

50 vanilla wafers, crushed

¼ cup sugar

¼ cup butter, softened

In a bowl, combine all ingredients and press into the bottom of a springform pan. If desired, press additional wafers around pan.

Filling:

3 (8 oz.) packages cream cheese, softnened

¼ cup sour cream

1 cup sugar

3 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

In a mixing bowl beat cream cheese, sour cream, and sugar. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition, add vanilla. Pour filling over crust and bake at 325 degrees for 50 minutes. Cool and refrigerate 8 hours or overnight.

Topping:

8 oz. Marzetti Classic Carmel Dip

1 cup chopped Alabama grown pecans lightly toasted

Put dip in microwave and melt to spreading consistency. Spread on cake. Sprinkle with pecans