Jan. 12, 1934 – July 1, 2023

After an extended illness, Myrtis L. Butler, age 89 of Greenville, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, July 1, with her family at her side. Graveside services were held for Myrtis on Friday, July 7, at Magnolia Cemetery beginning at 11 a.m. with Reverend Herbert Brown officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing.

Myrtis was born January 12, 1934. She loved life and was a wonderful daughter, sister, sister-in-law, wife, mother, mother-in-law, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. She was a long-time member of Southside Baptist Church and was a retired nurse from L.V. Stabler Hospital, where she loved her work and was known for her compassion and kindness. It was the simple pleasures in life she loved most: attending her church, good food, traveling, music, and especially spending time with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Dottie Ledkins of Excel; brother, Zerl Ledkins of Franklin; and husband, Ben Butler of Greenville.

She is survived by her children, John (Becky) Corey of Greenville and Temple (Bruce) May of Point Clear; sisters, Marie Harris of Monroeville, Morrell Odom of Excel, brothers, Joe (Kathy) Ledkins of Atmore, Ralph (Kathleen) Ledkins of Monroeville, and Darrel (Glenda) Ledkins of Monroeville. Additionally, she is survived by a number of nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who know and love her.

The family is especially thankful to her doctor, care giver Sandra Kennedy, and the professionals at Southern Care Hospice.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinfh.com