This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

In last week’s article, I mentioned who attended Butler County Bama Club/Big C Colin MacGuire Endowed Scholarship Golf Tournament.

I did not mention, Pat Thomas. Pat was the head student equipment manager on the 1978 National Championship Team.

This football season will be the 45th Anniversary of the 1978 National Championship Team at Alabama.

Starting around Aug. 9, I will start on the season from ‘two-a-days’ until January ending with the Sugar Bowl win over Penn State.

Hopefully I will be able to capture what happened that great season.

The inside story from preseason practice, week of the game, and game.

Hope everyone will enjoy the backstory of that season.