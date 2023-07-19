Distinguished Young Women attend boot camp practice

The 2023 Distinguished Young Women of Butler & Lowndes County Scholarship (DYW) program recently attended a boot camp for practice before the final program on Saturday, July 22, at the Ritz Theater in Greenville. The program starts at 3 p.m. and tickets are $10. DYW is a national scholarship program that inspires high school girls to develop their full, individual potential through a fun, transformative experience that culminates in a celebratory showcase of their accomplishments. Judging criteria for participants are based on the following: scholastics; interview; fitness; talent; and self-expression. Each participant has a chance to win a variety of scholarships provided by sponsors of the program. Pictured from left are, front row: Mary Ellen Simmons, Anne Elise Shealy, Rebecca Coleman, and Alli Butts; back row: Madison Hardy, Carolyn Jean Forest, Amelia Nichols, Xochitl Fonseca, and Katelynn Hardy. (Photo submitted)