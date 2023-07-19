June 25, 1931 – July 11, 2023

Ella Mae McCarter, age 92 of McKenzie, Alabama, died on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, surrounded by love. Funeral Services were be held on Saturday, July 15, beginning at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Johnson Funeral Home with Reverend Gregory Howell officiating. The family received friends for visitation one hour prior to service time. Burial followed at New Home Baptist Church Cemetery with Johnson Funeral Home directing.

Ella Mae was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford McCarter; parents, Leonard and Eva Harrelson; siblings, J.D. Harrelson, J.V. Harrelson, James Harrelson, Mack Harrelson, Lillie Mae Harrelson Boatwright, and Era Mae Harrelson Flowers.

She is survived by her children, Randall (Rebecca) McCarter and Barbara McCarter Howell; grandchildren, Michael (Devie) Howell, Gregory (Angela) Howell, and Christi (Jason) Scruggs; and nine great grandchildren.

