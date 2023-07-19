Sept. 30, 1941 – July 10, 2023

Glenda Sue Smith, age 81 of Georgiana, died on Monday, July 10, 2023, surrounded by love. Funeral Services were held on Thursday, July 13, beginning at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Johnson Funeral Home with Reverend Randy Harvill officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to service time. Burial will follow at Wesley Chapel Cemetery with Johnson Funeral Home directing.

Glenda was preceded in death by her mother, Mattie Cook; father, Ethan Cook; brothers, Jordan Cook, and Will Tom “Tommy” Cook, Sr.; grandson, Michael “Ethan” Cook; nephew, Gary Cook.

She is survived by her sons, Michael “Tony” Cook, Terry (Bendy) Cook, Darrell (Loretta) Smith, and Andrew Smith; stepdaughter, Wanda Goodwin; stepson, Donnie (Peggy) Smith; nephew, Steve Cook (Susan); 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and a host of beloved friends and extended family.

Glenda was an avid Alabama Football fan; she enjoyed tending to her roses and garden; fishing; and being outdoors. She loved her beach trips with her best friends the Ya Yas. Glenda was a proud graduate of Georgiana High School, Class of 1959. Glenda will be deeply missed by all those whose lives she so dearly touched.

