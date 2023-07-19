JULY JAMZ draws crowd

The Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce held its first summer concert series in Greenville’s downtown Few Street Park located next to Johnson Hardware. It was a hit according to the chamber. Local artists Kevin Pearcey and Joseph Ealum entertained the crowd with some great classics and Kalee Russell joined in for a few songs, too. This event and future JULY JAMZs, which are sponsored by the chamber, is a free and family friendly event and will include live music, lawn games, face painting, and more. Camellia Sweet Treats will be on site with a variety of tasty concessions available for purchase. The next concert will be Thursday, July 20, with local artists Curk Mosley and Rosie Till of Two of a Kind. The chamber invites you to bring your lawn chairs and hope to see you Thursday evening in downtown Greenville. (Photos by The Chamber)