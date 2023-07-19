This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

It’s 49 days before college football kicks off.

Georgia is the pick for SEC and the National Championship, but they have to find a quarterback.

If Georgia goes undefeated in the regular season, the Dawgs will have a 29 game winning streak.

If that is the case, they will not win the national championship.

Nobody has won three national championships ever back to back.

Alabama also has to find a quarterback. The Tide does not, there is possibility of that could happen.

LSU could be in the chase in the West. Tennessee during the regular season has the best chance of beating Georgia. The game will be played in Knoxville.

They last beat number one Alabama in Knoxville.

Auburn has a new coach. Seven wins is most wins, I believe they will have.

Vanderbilt will open against Hawaii on August 26. The rest of the teams in the SEC opens on September 2.