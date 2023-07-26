April 30, 1970 – July 13, 2023

Edward Feagin Tracy, age 53 of Pine Apple, died on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at his residence. Funeral Services for Edward were held on Wednesday, July 19, from the Chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home beginning at 11 a.m. The family accepted friends for visitation one hour prior to service time. Burial followed at Pine Apple Methodist Church Cemetery with Dunklin Funeral Home directing.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John Mack Feagin and Nettie Till Feagin, and Reverend Bill and Eloise Tracy.

He is survived by his sons, Edward Feagin Tracy, II, and Ethan Robert Greene; daughter, Emma Grace Tracy; father, William Jackson Tracy; mother, Lucy Feagin Tracy; brother, James Jackson Tracy (Richelle); along with his nieces, nephews and numerous other family members.

Major Edward Tracy was a graduate of Greenville High School and Auburn University where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity.

Major Tracy began his military career when he enlisted in the Alabama Air National Guard in 1989. Following basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, he completed his technical training at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., and was certified as a communications maintenance technician. He then returned to his home unit, the 232nd Combat Communications Squadron in Montgomery at which time he continued to further his education at Auburn University. While attending Auburn, Major Tracy performed numerous tours of duty in support of various operations, including Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm. In 1993, he graduated from Auburn University with a B.S. degree in Business with an emphasis in Finance.

In 2002, he entered law school at Thomas Goode Jones School of Law at Faulkner University in Montgomery, while continuing to perform military duty. In 2003, Major Tracy was activated to full-time active duty in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, part of the Global War on Terrorism.

In 2005, Major Tracy performed an internship with the firm of Calton and Calton in Eufaula. Later that year, he received the honor of being selected to attend the University of South Carolina School of Law as a visiting student. He then returned to Faulkner University and graduated from law school while still continuing to perform military duty. Major Tracy formed the law firm of Southern Legal Group, P.C., and began practicing law in Eufaula for a short time before moving his office to Opelika. In 2009, Major Tracy was one of only seven National Guard members from the entire United States selected to attend the prestigious Air Command and Staff College at Air University at Maxwell Air Force Base, which is a year-long Master’s Degree program. After Air Command and Staff College, Major Tracy made the decision to retire after 22 years of military service.

During his military career, Major Tracy received numerous awards and decorations, including the Air Force Meritorious Service Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, National Defense Service Medal with one Service Star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Air Force Longevity Service with three Oak Leaf Clusters, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with “M” Device, Air Force Training Ribbon with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Alabama Faithful Service Medal with three devices, and Alabama Active Duty Basic Training Medal. After retiring from his military career, Major Tracy relocated his law firm from Opelika to Camden, where he continued to practice law throughout central and south Alabama.

Flowers are accepted or memorials may be given to the Pine Apple Methodist Church Cemetery Fund.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinfh.com.