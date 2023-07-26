FOREST AND SHEALY CHOSEN AS DWY

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The 2024 Distinguished Young Women (DYW) of Butler & Lowndes County Scholarship Program were selected Saturday, July 22, at the historic Ritz Theater in downtown Greenville.

Anne Elise Shealy was chosen to represent Butler County and Carolyn Jean Forest will represent Lowndes County in Montgomery at the 2024 state program.

In all, there were four participants aspiring to win the Butler County portion of the program while six vied for Lowndes County.

For Butler County, the participating candidates were Anne Elise Shealy, Alli Butts, Rebecca Coleman, and Mary Ellen Simmons.

For Lowndes County, there were six participating candidates. They were Andranique Walters, Katelyn Hardy, Xochitl Fonseca, Amelia Nichols, Madison Hardy, and Carolyn Jean Forest.

Distinguished Young Women (DYW) is a national scholarship program that inspires high school girls to develop their full, individual potential through a fun, transformative experience that culminates in a celebratory showcase of their accomplishments.

Each participant has a chance to win a variety of scholarships provided by sponsors of the program.

For Butler County, awards and cash scholarships were received by Shealy for overall winner, essay, talent, fitness, self-expression and interview. Butts received scholarship funds for Runner-up and Coleman received scholarships funds for spirit and scholastic achievement.

For Lowndes County, awards and scholarships were received by Forest for overall winner, spirit, talent fitness, self-expression, and interview. Hardy received scholarship funds for Runner-up and Nichols received scholarship funds for essay and scholastic achievement.

Judging criteria for participants are based on the following: Scholastics (transcripts and college entrance exams) 25%; Interview 25%; Fitness 15%; Talent 20%; and Self-expression 15%.

Starla Jones, who oversees the local competition said, “We had a wonderful program with an outstanding group of young ladies who received close to $10,000 collectively. We are grateful to all of our sponsors and local support. We are excited to have Anne Elise Shealy and Carolyn Jean Forest represent their counties at the state program in January. I give many thanks to all of those persons who came to the program to support these girls.”