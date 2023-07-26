Oct. 30, 1940 – July 18, 2023

Laura Mae Jones, age 82, a resident of Greenville, went to her forever home in heaven on July 18, 2023. The family received visitors Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m. with funeral services following at 11 a.m. at Johnson Funeral Home in Georgiana.

Reverend Glenn Vaughn officiated services with Johnson Funeral Home directing and internment was at Sunrise Memorial Park in Greenville.

She was preceded to eternity in heaven by her husband, Grady E Jones; father, Willie Clem Young; mother, Beulah Young and 10 siblings.

She is survived by one son, Mike Jones of Eclectic; daughters, Susie Dantzler (Alvin) of Georgiana, Eve Hoggatt (Henry) of Reading, Mich., April McQueen of Greenville, Shari Miniard (Russell) of Georgiana, and Kim Newton (Steve) of Greenville; brother, Bill Young of Montgomery; 17 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and countless other that she considered one of her own.

Mrs. Jones was a beloved lady that lived for the Lord and faithful to pray over her family and friends continuously. She lived a selfless life and impacted so many people in her lifetime. She enjoyed cooking, fishing and Alabama football, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. Her legacy shines brightly through her family as she left behind as endless wealth of love.

