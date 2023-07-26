Feb. 8 1932 – July 15, 2023

Margaret King Crenshaw, age 92, a resident of Greenville, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

A Memorial Service was held on Saturday, July 22, beginning at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Greenville with Reverend Lance Eiland officiating. The family received friends one hour prior to service time.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis W. Crenshaw; parents, John Thomas King, Jr. and Edith Alexander King.

She is survived by her sons, Admiral Lewis W. Crenshaw, Jr., Retired U. S. Navy (Marilyn) and Tom Crenshaw (Mary Lou); grandchildren, Jennie Crenshaw Sasser, Lauren Crenshaw Leo, and Lewis W. Crenshaw, III; five great grandchildren, along with numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorials be given to the American Cancer Society or the Butler County Humane Society.

