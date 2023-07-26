Matthews resigns as GHS head basketball coach

BY BRUCE BRANUM

Brandon Matthews has resigned at head basketball coach for the Greenville High School (GHS) Tigers.

A report by Butler County Sports Network (BCSN) indicated Matthews will step away from coaching and take a position with the company C/Sharpe in Baldwin County.

He will serve as the Director of Recruiting. The company specializes in complex exterior restoration and waterproofing of large building and structures along the Gulf Coast.

Matthews said to BCSN, “This decision was so hard. I’ve formed such good relationships with players, coaches, and the faculty at GHS.

“I believe Greenville’s best days are ahead and I am excited to see the fruit of our guy’s hard work in the years to come.

“At the end of the day, this decision was made with my family in mind. Investing more time with them is important to me, especially as we pray through growing our family and my children get older.”

In five years as a head basketball coach, Matthews compiled a 77-39 record with a JV State Championship and two Final Four appearances. (Photo submitted)