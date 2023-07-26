Sept. 26, 1960 – July 17, 2023

Pamela Gail George, age 62, of Georgiana, passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023.

Pamela was preceded in death by her husband, John George; parents, Ray Blackburn and Glennie and Donald Bane; and brother, Derrell Blackburn.

She is survived by her nieces, Donna Allen and Shonna Dungan; nephew, Colt Blackburn; great nieces, Ansley and Addison Dungan; and great nephews, Asher and Maverick Allen.

Memorials may be given in her memory to Georgiana Health and Rehab.

The family will have a private service at a later date.

