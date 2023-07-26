March 22, 1948 – July 16, 2023

Rebecca Ann Herring, age 75 of Greenville, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Crowne Health Care of Greenville.

Rebecca was preceded in death by her mother, Catherine Hyatt; sister, Marie Ainsworth; brother, John Hyatt; and niece, Kim Vickers.

She is survived by her son, Randy Herring; brother, Fred Hyatt; sisters, Ruth Luckie, Donna Bice, and Dena Vickers, all of Greenville; and brother, Ronald Hyatt of Maryville, Tenn.

The family will have a private service at a later date.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinfh.com.