June 19. 1940 – July 19, 2023

Willie O’Neal Taylor, age 83, a resident of Greenville, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Funeral Services were held on Monday, July 24, beginning at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Brother Herbert Brown officiating. Burial followed at Antioch West Baptist Church Cemetery with Dunklin Funeral Home directing. The family received friends for visitation one hour prior to service time.

Willie was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Taylor and Era Lee Taylor; brothers, Houston Taylor, Odis Taylor, George Taylor, Phillip Taylor, and Richard (Ricky) Taylor; sister, Janice Taylor; and grandson, Justin Caldwell.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Barbara Herring Taylor; son, Preston Taylor (Chrystal); daughter, Tracy Turk (David); grandchildren, Amanda Foster (Josh), Zachary Caldwell (Toni), Brandon Caldwell, and Cody Taylor (Amber); great grandchildren, Kayleigh Bolding, Mason Foster, Brooke Foster, and Lexie Foster; sisters, Virginia Lowery (Dennis) and Thelma Walker (Lauren); brothers, Julius Taylor (Carolyn), Eddie Taylor (Pat), James Taylor, and Cecil Taylor (Peggy); sisters-in-law, Jennifer Taylor and Carolyn Taylor; along with many precious nieces and nephews.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinfh.com.