ANABELLE RODZON

Jan. 17, 1941 – July 27, 2023

Annabelle Rodzon, age 82, a resident of Greenville, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Graveside Services were held Sunday, July 31, beginning at 2 p.m. at Sunrise Memorial Park with Brother Herbert Brown officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. The family received friends beginning at 1:00 -1:45 p.m. in the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home.

Annabelle was preceded in death by both her parents: Jack H. and Elizabeth S. Griffin of Braggs; her husband, Gary Rodzon; and her daughter Julie S. Fails.

She is survived by her daughter, Jeanette P. Jones (Jerry); sons, James A. Sullivan Jr. (Linda) and Jack G. Sullivan all from Greenville. Also, four grandchildren; Charlie A. Ponder III (Crystal) of Greenville, Russell H. Ponder of Ina, Ill., James A. Sullivan III of Greenville, and Sarah S. Smith (Scooter) of Millbrook. She also had nine great grandchildren.

Annabelle had a love for horses and was active for many years in different riding clubs. She also enjoyed bird watching. Annabelle will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinfh.com.