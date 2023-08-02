ROBERTA FRANCES CAUTHEN

Dec. 12 1920 – July 22, 2023

Roberta Frances Hickman Sellers Cauthen passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the age of 102. Born on Dec. 12, 1920, she was one of nine children of James Mastin Hickman and Annie Mae Ledbetter.

Roberta is survived by her four children; Roddy Sellers and his wife, Tamara, Becky Doyle and her husband, Jerry, Judy Izumi and her husband, Akihiro and Cindy Ackerman and her husband, Rob. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren; Andy Tuero and his wife, Janine, Greg Sellers and his wife, Mikelle, Brian Doyle and his wife, Stephanie, Brandon Sellers and his wife, Anniebeth, Chris Sellers and his wife, Brandie, Alicia Doyle, Roman Tuero and his wife, Christine, Julie Sellers-Swann and her husband, Jeffry, Issey Izumi, Caitlin Young, and Haley Ackerman.

Additionally, she is survived by 18 great-grandchildren; McKinley Sellers, Jaden Sellers, Tyner Sellers, Hunter Sellers, Mallory Duncan, Sellers Swann, Dailyn Swann, Grace Sellers, Carlin Sellers, Christian Doyle, Madison Doyle, Brynlee Gregorio, Blake Gregorio, Michael Tuero, Travis Tuero, Luca Tuero, Enzo Tuero, and Blakelyn Young.

Roberta had the great privilege of having two great-great grandchildren, Jack and Lula Duncan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, her husbands, Carl Brandon (Bill) Sellers, Oliver George (Bud) Cauthen, and Charlie Cauthen, as well as her son, Carl Sellers, Jr. and his wife, Janet.

Growing up, Roberta attended Greenville High School where she graduated in 1939. Soon after, she began her first job at The Hat Factory in Greenville. She married Bill Sellers and they had two sons, Roddy and Carl. Roberta began her second job with the Auburn University Extension Service teaching nutrition to low-income families. In 1946, Roberta married Bud Cauthen who was her loving and devoted husband for thirty-four years and remained married until his death in 1980. Together, they had three daughters, Becky, Judy, and Cindy. Roberta then married Charlie Cauthen, with whom she spent her life up until his death in 2020.

Roberta lived a fulfilling life, serving as an impressive matriarch to her family. She was a devout Christian, attending both Liberty Church of Christ and her home church, Central Baptist Church. Roberta loved singing hymns and playing the piano. She devoted herself to spreading the word of God to family and friends.

Roberta was a shining example of how to build family. She poured herself into her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She instilled in them the values of faith and family, ultimately guaranteeing the continuation of those values for generations to come. Through her boundless love and courageous leadership, Roberta’s unwavering commitment to these core values spread to all who knew her. Roberta brought joy and laughter to everyone. She left a lasting impact and imprint on all who knew her. We celebrate Roberta’s longevity, her faithfulness to the Lord, her abundance of love and commitment to her family, and, most importantly, the legacy that she left behind. We will greatly miss our Mother, Granny, Meme, and Aunt Roberta.

The celebration of Roberta’s life was held at Central Baptist Church in Greenville, Alabama at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, with Reverend Herbert Brown officiating. The family received friends in the church beginning at 1 p.m.

The family wishes to thank Southern Care Hospice of Greenville, Alabama for their compassionate care. A very special thanks to caregivers Ruby Bennett, Tammie Smith, Paulette Powell, Danaysia Smith, and Malaysia Smith. The loving care they each provided to Roberta and their support to the family is greatly appreciated.

