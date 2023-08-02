This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

On Thursday, July 27, The Butler County Bama Club held its annual dinner at The Alabama Grill.

The speaker was University President Stewart Bell. He mentioned how things were at at UofA and how a lot of good things were going on in Tuscaloosa.

When Dr. Bell finished, there was a question and answer session for him.

Yours truly asked him asked what was to be done about NLI (Name, Likeness, and Image).

Dr. Bell has people going to Washington about it. The biggest problem he mentioned was four states have passed laws on this. The laws are different in each state.

On the way out, I got to meet Dr. Bell. I told him the transfer portal is easier to fix. He agreed.

I said to Dr. Bell on that issue, give the player one free pass. Transfer the first time without penalty.

The next time, you sit out the year like the old days. He said it was a great idea.

I also mentioned to him, the quarterback who played at Georgia had transferred to three different schools in six years.

Then I asked Dr. Bell don’t you lose hours when your transfer. He said “Yes”.

I don’t know what is going to happen. Hopefully, it will be fixed.