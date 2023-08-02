WILLIA CLAUDE FOSTER

Dec. 1, 1926 – July 25, 1923

Willie Claude Foster, 96, of Fort Deposit, entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Mr. Foster was born in the Spring Creek Community of Butler County, Alabama on Dec. 1, 1926. He was the son of the late Earnest Eugene and Alma Perdue Foster.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Earnest Foster, James Guy Foster, and Arthur Travis Foster; sisters, Mary Lee Rogers and Agnes Foster Martin; and son-in-law Wallace Howard Wills.

After graduating from Greenville High School, he was drafted and served as a Military Policeman with the 2913th Disciplinary Training Center in Wurzburg, Germany during World War II. He was a stockade guard over federal prisoners and stood guard in towers using a 30-caliber machine gun and Thompson sub-machine gun. Mr. Foster received the Victory Medal and Occupation Ribbon. Upon returning home, he married Betty Jean Andress and for more than 72 years they were lovingly devoted to one another.

Mr. Foster was named “Farmer of the Year” in 1957. In addition to farming, he mapped land for the Butler County Soil and Conservation Service, worked at the Fort Deposit Wood Yard, and retired in 1991 from Allied Bendix Seatbelt Company-Saturn Rail Line.

Mr. Foster was able to find enjoyment in many different areas of his life. He enjoyed farming, saw God’s beauty in flowers, consumed massive amounts of TV and literature focused on the American rural agrarian lifestyle. He loved bluegrass music and trips to Maggie Valley, N.C..

Mr. Foster was a faithful member of Spring Creek Baptist Church. He was the father of two children. He set a daily example of hard work, appreciating the good in others, and would help anyone that needed it.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Betty; daughter, Shirley; son, Randy; brother, Hubert Ray (Polly) Foster; grandson; Wallace Howard “Sonny” Wills, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Townson Andress Wills, Wallace Howard Wills, III, and many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Foster and his family were blessed by his two caregivers, Debbie Miller, and Juanita Simmons, and the Southern Care Hospice team for their loving, comforting, and compassionate care.

Mr. Foster’s family welcomed visitors at Spring Creek Baptist Church, Honoraville on Monday, July 31, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. for visitation, a service honoring Mr. Foster was held at 11 a.m. with a graveside service following at the Spring Creek Cemetery. Pallbearers were Richard Foster, Allen Foster, Robert Foster, Mike Kuczmarski, George Waller and Jerry Perdue.

Flowers are accepted and memorials can be made in Mr. Foster’s name to Spring Creek Baptist Church.

He fought a good fight, he finished the course, he kept the faith. (2 Tim. 4-7)

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinfh.com.