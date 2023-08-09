Nov. 15 1950 – July 28, 2023

In loving memory of Judy S. Burkett, age 72, a lifelong resident of Greenville who passed away unexpectedly on July 28, 2023. Funeral services to honor Judy’s life were held on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Johnson’s Funeral Home in Georgiana, commencing at 11 a.m. The family received visitors for one hour prior to the service. The services were officiated by John Girdley, with Johnson’s Funeral Home overseeing the arrangements. Following the ceremony, burial took place at Providence Cemetery.

Preceding Judy in death were her loving parents, Henry and Gladys Stanford.

Left to cherish her memory is her devoted husband of 48 years, William Harvey Burkett, along with her children Marcus (Emily) Burkett and Randi (Dustin) Harrell. Judy was a beloved grandmother to Katie Harrell, Emily Harrell, Jack Burkett, Eli Burkett, and Andrew Harrell. Additionally, she leaves behind several nieces and nephews.

A lifelong educator and devout follower of Christ, Judy embraced God’s calling in March of 1961 at First Baptist Church Greenville, where she remained a faithful member, dedicated Sunday School Teacher, and committed Vacation Bible School Teacher throughout her life.

Mrs. Burkett’s influence reached far beyond the church, as she dedicated over 25 years of her life to shaping young minds as a beloved teacher in the Butler County School System. Throughout the years, she poured her heart and soul into educating fourth-grade students, leaving a lasting impact on their lives. Along this journey, she forged countless lifelong friendships with colleagues and students alike.

Mrs. Burkett’s legacy as an exceptional educator, a devoted mother, and a steadfast follower of Christ will continue to inspire her family for future generations.

Flowers accepted or donations to the First Baptist Church Greenville’s General Fund.

For online condolences, please visit www.johnsonfhal.com.