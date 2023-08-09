Sept. 19, 1930 – July 29, 2023

Lucille Smith, age 92 of McKenzie, passed away and went to be with Jesus on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Funeral Services were held on Thursday, Aug. 3, beginning at 11 a.m. at Dunklin Funeral Home with Brother Ricky Crysell officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. The family received friends beginning at 10 a.m. until service time. Burial followed at Letohatchee Cemetery.

Lucille was born on Sept. 19, 1930 in Butler County, Alabama. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was known for her cooking, especially her chicken and dressing, chicken and dumplings, beef stew, corn bread, and her famous seven-layer chocolate cake. Lucille loved her family and loved the Lord. She was often attending a local Pentecostal church, teaching Sunday school, or cooking for a church event. To her grandchildren, Lucille was known by the name Lulu and Granny. Lulu was a name she didn’t love at first but went along with it because her grandson, Desmond Wingard, gave it to her. If there’s one thing everyone knew about Lucille, it was that she loved to laugh and she loved to talk. She never met a stranger in her 92 years of life. She could talk to anyone.

In their later years, Lucille and her late husband, Clarence, moved to Letohatchee to be closer to their daughter and son-in-law. They loved to go out to eat every Saturday night. Their favorite spot was The Catfish House in Millbrook. In addition to the good food, Lucille loved sweet tea. She was known to take a sip and say, “This is some good, sweet tea.” Everyone would start laughing because they knew it was coming.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, Ionia and Lewis Morris; her husband of 75 years, Clarence Smith; son, Donnie Earl Smith; granddaughter, Kayla Owens and daughter-in-law, Michele Smith.

Lucille Smith is survived by her daughter, Sheila (Edward) Mims; her son, Michael (Tammy) Smith; daughter-in-law, Shirley Smith along with 16 grandchildren, six great grandchildren and a great great grandchild.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinfh.com.