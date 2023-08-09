NELL GLADWELL LAFEVER

May 18, 1932 – July 29, 2023

Nell Gladwell Martin LaFever, age 91, a resident of Georgiana, passed away on July 29, 2023. The family received visitors Saturday, Aug. 5, at 9 a.m. with funeral services following at 10 a.m. at Johnson Funeral Home in Georgiana. Brother Randy Sexton and Brother Byron Ward officiated services with Johnson Funeral Home directing, and internment at Sunrise Memorial Park in Greenville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Alvie Andress; granddaughter, Stephanie Bullock Stuckey; brothers, Robert Andress and David Andress; husbands, Haiman Gladwell, A.P. Martin, and George LaFever.

She is survived by her daughter, Diane (Stanley) Bullock; son, Andy (Lisa) Gladwell; stepdaughter, Margaret (Andy) Hatley; grandchildren, Gena (Frank) Moye, Aaron (Deanna) Bullock, Julie Gladwell, and Jamie Gladwell; great grandchildren, Ashlee (Jay) Dawsey, Chayton Hooks, Chase Bullock, Joshua Bullock, Kaitlyn Bullock, Eli Bullock, Evie Bullock, Jordan Stuckey, and Texana Stuckey; great great-grandchildren, Allison Dawsey and Noah Dawsey; step grandchildren, Leina Taylor, Thomas Thompson, and Jana (Andre) Papa; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

