Nov. 16, 1942 – July 29, 2023

Ronald Lynn Dean passed away peacefully in his own home the morning of July 29, 2023, at the age of 80. He was born Nov. 16, 1942, and was one of five children of Joseph and Gussie Dean.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Columbus Dean; his mother, Gussie Victoria Dean; brothers, Columbus Dean, Alvin Dean, and Jerry Dean; and sister, Lou Ellen Knight.

Ronnie is survived by his wife, Jean Dean; his children: Joseph Dean (Christie), Ronald Dean, Jr. (Misty), and Tammi Turner (Mitchell).

He is survived by 12 grandchildren: Matthew Baltzell (Arden), Bailey Dean, Mackenzie Dean, Peyton Dean, Kaydra Walker (Brandon), Brandon Strength (Amy), Daniel Bush (Abbi), Alyssa Peacock (Dillion), Emma Clair Strength, Rileigh Turner, Thomas Turner, and Joseph Turner.

Ronnie is also survived by six great grandchildren: Cambrie Baltzell, Andrew Baltzell, Shiloh Baltzell, Theo Bailey, Knoxx Smith, and Ava Bush.

He is also survived by many nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, and family and friends.

Ronnie was born in Georgiana. He also spent some of his childhood in Mobile. He went to Vietnam in 1967-1968. There he served his country proudly in the 11th Armored Calvary. He was proud of his service to our great country. He served over 24 years.

In 1969, Ronnie married Jean Spann. They went on to have three children: Joseph Lee, Ronald Lynn Jr, and Tammi Renea. They made their home in Hayneville. They raised their children to love the Lord and instilled values that will take them throughout their lives. The family attended Hayneville Baptist Church. Ronnie attended until he was no longer able to go. When he couldn’t go, he would watch church at home. He had a strong faith in his Lord, Jesus Christ. Ronnie and Jean were married 54 years. His loving wife cared for him all throughout his year and a half struggle. She never left his side and made sure he had every comfort available to him.

Ronnie worked for The Hayneville Telephone Company for over 50 years. He did multiple jobs there throughout his career. He enjoyed his years with the company and the friendships he made there.

He also very much-loved hunting. On any given cool crisp morning you could find him in the woods before daylight. He enjoyed deer and turkey hunting with an occasional dove hunt. He once said that being in the woods when the sun came up over the land was when he was at the most peace. He had a lot of camaraderie with his fellow hunters. He loved to laugh and cut up with them. He got to hunt with his sons, grandsons, nephews, and many other family members.

Funeral services were held on Friday, Aug. 4, beginning at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with his son, Joseph Dean officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Union Cemetery in Georgiana. Visitation was held on Thursday, Aug. 3, from 5-7 p.m. in the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home and on Friday, Aug. 4 beginning at 9 a.m. until service time.

The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice of Montgomery for taking such wonderful care of Ronnie. A special thanks to Brittany Whitmore, Barbara Corbin, Jennifer Freeman, and Jamal Browder.

