Armed robbery at One Stop Cash

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

According to Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn, a Black male entered a business on Ft. Dale Road Saturday morning, Aug. 12, and robbed the store.

Lovvorn stated, “He acted as though he was conducting business at this location and then showed the employee a gun and demanded money. He then took a small amount of currency from the register and fled on foot.

“Investigators were able to locate and take into possession certain items of evidence from the scene. This will be submitted to the lab to help identify the suspect.

“If anyone recognizes the suspect or has any information please contact the Greenville Police Department at 334-382-7461.”

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is also offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspect.

A Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Facebook post stated, “an unknown subject described as a black male wearing a black hoodie, black hat with green bill, black pants and white shoes entered the One Stop Cash business in Greenville, AL.

“He is seen on surveillance video brandishing a small, black pistol in his right hand where he demands money from the store clerk. He then receives the cash from her and walks behind the counter to attempt to access her safe.

“The clerk doesn’t know the combination, the suspect then leaves the business and walks away on foot. No known vehicles at this time.”

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect or whereabouts, call the police at 334-382-7461 or CrimeStoppers tip line at 334-215-7867 or 833-251-7867.

Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question.

If you need to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers.