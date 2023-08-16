May, 9, 1939 – Aug. 8, 203

Charlie Glenn McCarthy, a resident of Greenville, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2023, at the age of 84.

Funeral Services were held on Monday, Aug. 14, beginning at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Mr. Billy Alexander officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. The family received friends beginning at 10 a.m. until service time. Burial followed in Sunrise Memorial Park.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Corine Hall McCarthy; sisters, Hazel Alexander, Judy Williamson, and Sue Mobley; brothers, Phillip McCarthy and Elbert McCarthy.

He is survived by his sisters, Carolyn Mitchell (James), Shirley Killough, and Janice Counts; brother, Robert McCarthy (Kim); along with numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Cynthia Allen and Sandra Medley from Enhabit Home Health and Hospice and the ladies at Crowne Health and Rehab for their love and care given to Glenn.

Pallbearers were Bobby Killough, Chuck Williamson, Doyle Alexander, Keith Furr, Clyde Furr, and Jerry Davis. Honorary Pallbearers were Austin Hargrove and Jeremy Alexander.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinfh.com.