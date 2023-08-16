Dec. 8, 1953 – Aug. 4, 2023

Donna Joy Welbourne Thomas, 69, died Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama in Greenville, surrounded by her family.

A private service for the family will be held at a later date.

Ms. Thomas was preceded in death by her parents, James Welbourne and Joy Crutchfield, and her brother, Mike Welbourne.

She is survived by her children, Joshua U. Moore of Greenville, Micah J. Moore of Brisbane, Australia, Joel I. Moore of Greenville, David J. Moore of Pike Road, Adam J. Moore of Fairhope, and Angela J. Thomas of Montgomery; grandchildren, Caroline Moore of Prattville, and Callie Moore of Brisbane, Australia; siblings, Jimmy Welbourne of Oneonta, Tommy Welbourne of Birmingham, Barbara Thompson of Birmingham, and David Welbourne of Birmingham, and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Union Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Union Baptist Church, 69 Post Office Loop, Honoraville, Alabama 36042.

Donna was adventurous, loved to have fun, and she thoroughly enjoyed laughing until it hurt. She loved the outdoors and sports, especially tennis and swimming. Anyone who knew Donna knows how fondly she recalled her days swimming at Cascade Plunge in Birmingham. She enjoyed gardens, any garden really, but she enjoyed growing vegetables and tomatoes the most. She loved to cook. Her venison stew was second to none. There wasn’t even a close second place to be sure. Donna loved music, especially live music, and ranked the trip she took with her brother Tommy to see B.B. King play live as one of her most cherished memories. She had a big and compassionate heart, and she would want anyone who reads this to know that God loves you more than you can ever imagine. She will be greatly missed.

