DOROTHY ANN SWEATT

Aug. 15, 1936 – Aug. 6, 2023

Mrs. Dorothy Ann Spann Sweatt, 86, a resident of Red Level, died at her residence on Aug 6, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. Funeral Services were held on Thursday, Aug. 10, beginning at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Johnson Funeral Home, with Reverend Stanley Griffin officiating. The family received friends for visitation one hour prior to service time. Burial followed at Vera Cruz Cemetery, Red Level, with Johnson Funeral Home directing.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, James Harold Sweatt; father, Guy Roland Spann; mother, Euna Brown Bozeman Spann.

She is survived by her daughters, Teresia Dianne Sweatt Allen (Charlie Allen), Selena Lynn Sweatt Polk (Charles Polk), and Brenda Gail Sweatt Reid; brother, Max Roland Spann (Mildred Jean); grandchildren, Heather Vines, David Clint Floyd, Cora Lynn Polk, Brad Polk, and Brandon Polk; brother-in-law, Noel H. Sweatt; and numerous great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

