Eagles host Cougars for Jamboree

The Fort Dale Academy Eagles hosted the Crenshaw Christian Cougars in a late afternoon jamboree last Friday. “The scrimmage with CCA was a great opportunity to see our kids get out and compete,” said head coach Eric Folmar. “We were able to get some action on film for teaching purposes and that was the biggest goal going in. We’re looking forward to getting back to work to clean up some things and get ready for Edgewood.” Pictured: Fort Dale Academy senior Alan Alvarez, shown here receiving during the red zone situations portion of Friday’s jamboree, is a threat on offense, defense, and special teams. The Eagles open against Edgewood at home Friday, Aug 18. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)