Rep. Moore wins Democracy Award

The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) recently announced that Rep. Barry Moore is a winner for a Democracy Award, CMF’s award recognizing non-legislative achievement and performance in congressional offices.

Rep. Moore was selected for outstanding achievement for the category of “Life in Congress”-Workplace Environment.

The “Life in Congress” Workplace Environment category highlights offices that have established both formal policies and informal cultures that enhance the work-life fit and professional development of their staffs.

“As a Democracy Award winner, Rep. Moore office is clearly one of the best in Congress,” said Bradford Fitch, President and CEO of the Congressional Management Foundation.

“This designation demonstrates that Rep. Moore has made a significant commitment to being the best public servant for his constituents in Alabama. Rep. Moore and his staff are to be congratulated for not only being a model for his colleagues in Congress, but for helping to restore trust and faith that our democratic institutions can work,” he said.

Eight House and Senate offices were honored as winners today in four categories: Constituent Service; Innovation and Modernization; Constituent Accountability and Accessibility; and “Life in Congress”-Workplace Environment.

Representative and Senate personal offices nominated themselves using an online questionnaire.

CMF followed up with offices as necessary to gather documentation and assess the office’s adherence to the established criteria.

The winners were selected by a selection committee primarily comprised of congressional staff.

The finalists and winners will be honored at a ceremony to be held in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 15, 2023 during Constitution Week.

Details on the process and the history of the Democracy Awards can be found at: https://www.congressfoundation.org/projects/democracy-awards

Among other noteworthy items, CMF included the following reasons for selecting Rep. Moore for an award:

“While Rep. Barry Moore took office under the shadow of a pandemic, the office has adapted by creating office policies and plans that facilitate a successful, positive workplace. Regarding telework, when not in session, DC staffers are empowered to coordinate schedules so that the office remains staffed, and every staffer can work from home or other locations. District staffers also can work with their supervisors to coordinate telework opportunities as well. By providing lightweight laptops, iPads and iPhones, every staffer can easily continue working outside of the office, whether from home or other locations. This flexibility has helped ensure that staff can work while traveling, which has created more output.”

The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan nonprofit founded in 1977 dedicated to strengthening Congress and building trust in its work with and for the American people.

CMF works to revitalize Congress as an institution; promoting best practices in congressional offices; and helps Congress and the people they represent engage in a constructive and inclusive dialogue toward a thriving American democracy.