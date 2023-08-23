Dec. 8, 1966 – Aug. 14, 2023

Bruce Allen Mathews, a resident of Honoraville, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.

Graveside Services were held on Monday, Aug. 21, beginning at 10 a.m. at Antioch East Baptist Church Cemetery with Brother John Massey officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing.

Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Mathews; maternal grandparents, Woodrow and Nora B. Kennedy; and paternal grandparents, T. J. and Matilda Mathews.

He is survived by his mother, Faye Kennedy Mathews, along with numerous aunts, uncles and other extended family members.

Flowers are accepted or memorials may be given to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association.

