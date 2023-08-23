Chamber seeks Awards for Excellence nominations

The Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting nominations for the 2023 Awards of Excellence, which recognize and honor businesses and individuals for their contributions to the community.

Anyone may submit nominations through noon Friday, Aug. 25. Nominations may be submitted via email at chamber@greenville-alabama.com or by dropping off a hard copy to their office located at 1 Depot Square.

Nominations must include name of business or individual being nominated, a letter of recommendation explaining how your nominee meets each of the eligibility and award criteria.

If possible, provide examples of how your nominee has demonstrated outstanding character and is a deserving candidate for the honor or award.

All nominations will be submitted to the Chamber’s Business Awards Committee for consideration.

The committee will select recipients for each award based on criteria and letters of recommendation.

Awards will be presented at the annual Member Banquet on Thursday, Sept. 14 at Lurleen B. Wallace Community College Wendell Mitchell Conference Center.

Please note there are criteria listed with each award category. Visit www.greenvillealchamber.com/list/ for a list of current GACOC membership.

Categories and previous winners:

Spirit of Greenville

This award honors a business or individual who volunteers countless hours for the betterment of the Chamber and Greenville: demonstrates vision, ambition, and drive to serve the community and the mission of the Chamber, understanding a community thrives when those in it invest and contribute to its success.

2018 Joann Matthews

2019 Abbie Gardner Ballew

2020 Danan Whiddon

2022: Angie K. Long

Unsung Hero Award

The Unsung Hero award recognizes non-profit/volunteer organizations or individuals who work behind the scenes to go above and beyond to help their community.

2022 Joseph Ministries and The Shepherd’s Table

Chamber Award: Small Business

(under 10 full-time employees)

This award honors a Chamber member small business that demonstrates steady growth, solid leadership and a strong commitment to the success of the Greenville area. This business shows innovation in strategic planning, employee development, and customer service and is actively involved in the betterment of the community.

The business must be a member of the GACOC, in good standing with the Chamber and must be an established business in operation for 2 years or more.

2019: Meadows & Co.

2020: Camellia Collision Center

2022: McFerrin’s Jewelry

Chamber Award: Large Business

(10 or more full-time employees)

This award honors a Chamber member large business that maintains consistent growth and strong performance, understands its customer, has an engaged workforce with effective leadership, and is continually innovating to support future growth. This business not only invests in its continued success, but also invests its resources in the success of the community. The business must be a member of the GACOC, in good standing with the Chamber and must be an established business in operation for 2 years or more.

2019: Southeast Gas

2020: Camellia Communications

2022: Wintzell’s Oyster House

Chamber Award: Distinguished Business of the Year

This award honors a local Chamber member business that has demonstrated exceptional business practices and has contributed to the well-being of the community. This award aims to honor a business within the community that has demonstrated leadership and continuous service to the city and county through the promotion of business, civic engagement, community promotion, and economic development. The business must be a member of the GACOC, in good standing with the Chamber and must be an established business for ten (10) or more years. A business cannot be considered for this award if they have received the award in the past five years.

2014 Bates House of Turkey

2015 Terrell Enterprises

2016 Super Foods of Greenville

2017 Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home

2018 L.V. Stabler Memorial Hospital

2019 Q94 Radio

2020: Greenville Hardware

2022: Greenville Chevrolet

Citizen of the Year

This award is an honor in which is bestowed upon an individual that makes a positive impact on the community and its government and who aims to maintain community projects that support the well-being of others. An individual cannot be considered for this award if they have received the award in the past three (3) years.

2016 Winfred E. Boan

2017 Archie Woodruff

2018 Charles Newton

2019 David Norrell

2020: Nancy Idland

2022: Justin Lovvorn

For more information about the 2023 Awards of Excellence, call the Chamber of Commerce at 334-382-3251.