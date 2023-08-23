April 2, 1944 – Aug. 12, 2023

Ernest Blue Coker, Jr., 79, a resident of Greenville, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, at Dunklin Funeral Home with Reverend Bruce Coker officiating. Burial follow at Sunrise Memorial Park. Visitation was held at Dunklin Funeral Home on Sunday, Aug. 13, from 6-8 p.m.

Ernest, known as “Buck” to many, was born on April 2, 1944 to the late Ernest Blue Coker, Sr. and Aileen Casey Garrett Coker of Mt. Willing. He was the eldest son of eight children. His siblings include Janelle (Jimmy) Roper of Greenville, the late Joyce (Billy) Barganier of Selma, Matt (Evelyn) Coker of Mt. Willing, the late Ronald (Betty) Coker of Greenville, Jack (Peggy) Coker of Mt. Willing, Linda (Tony Partida) Meadows of Huntsville, and Jenny (Craig) Kelley of Hoover.

In addition to working on the family farm in Mt Willing, Buck’s early years included working as a truck driver for Lowndes County as well as Casey Timber in Braggs. In the 1970s Buck became an over-the-road driver for Bowman Transportation headquartered in Gadsden. He covered all of the lower 48 states during his tenure with Bowman. In 1989, Buck and his son, Charlie, moved to the Central Community of Greenville where he raised cattle until retiring in recent years. Always talkative Buck could strike up a conversation with anyone he met. Friends knew to have a few hours available even for a short visit. He enjoyed traveling with his family as they made many trips out west to Texas and Colorado.

He is survived by his sons, Ernest Blue Coker, III, of Greenville and Charles Michael (Jennifer) Coker of Georgiana; grandchildren, Paxton Blue (Andrea) Coker of Jones, Andrew Kynard Coker of Valley Grande, Virginia Blue Coker and Charleston Grey Coker of Georgiana; great grandchildren, Marlee Aleeah Coker and Titan Andrew Coker of Jones; daughters-in-love, Debbie Heartsill and Dana Morris of Greenville; grandchildren-in-love, Brad (Morgan) Heartsill, Danielle Burt, and Madalyn Watson of Greenville; great grandchildren-in-love, Austin Heartsill and Nathan Heartsill of Greenville; and special friend, Judy Brogden Griffin of Georgiana.

Though we know Buck wanted to stay with family and friends longer, we can trust in God’s perfect timing and in His assurance of the ultimate fellowship that he is now experiencing. The family wants to extend a special thanks to the entire staff at Southern Care Hospice, and especially Heather Newton and Tina Mitchell.

