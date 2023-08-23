FDA stomps Wildcats

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Fort Dale Academy (FDA) Eagles stomped the Edgewood Academy Wildcats this past Friday, Aug. 18, by a score of 45-6.

Of particular note, this was the earliest regular season game FDA every played.

After coming off a 4-6 season in 2022, the Eagles were healthy and hungry.

That evening, the furry green, gold, and white colored Wildcats fell behind early in the heat and never recovered, while the Eagles scored in every quarter.

In the first quarter, the Eagles put up 14 points. In the second, they added 10. In the third, they put up another 14, while the Wildcats managed there only touchdown from a kickoff return. The Eagles added seven points in the fourth quarter to clinch a huge win.

FDA’s first score came from an Ethan Alford 13-yard pass to Dain Winters. Alford then connected with Alan Alvarez for a 26-yard touchdown pass.

In the second quarter, Alford scampered eight yards to give FDA a 21-0 lead after Alvarez completed the point after attempt.

Alvarez added another three points after he completed a 42-yard field goal with 2:44 minutes left in the second.

After half, the Eagles took command of the field again. Cole Salter scored on 12-yard run at the 9:58 mark.

The Wildcats managed to run the ensuing kickoff back for a 65-yard touchdown but they missed the extra point.

The Eagles next score came from a Parker McNeal handoff to Joseph Ealum who scored from 24 yards.

In the fourth quarter, McNeal handed off to Isaac Lowery for a 1-yard scamper across the goal line.

Alford and Ealum were the leading rushers for the Eagles. Alford carried nine times for 90 yards while Ealum had 89 yards on eight tries. Passing wise, Alford completed 7-11 passes for 72 yards.

Defensively, Clay Gardner and Jackson Black led the defense with six tackles each.

Fort Dale will travel to face the green, white and orange Colts of Hooper Academy this coming Friday.

The Eagles are sure to expect another win as they beat Hooper 45-14 last year and the Colts had a miserable season winning just two of 10 games.

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.