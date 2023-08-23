Feb. 24, 1934 – Aug. 13, 2023

Joe Lewis Wood, a resident of Greenville, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at the age of 89.

Funeral Services were held on Friday, Aug. 18, beginning at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Brother Roy Rogers officiating. The family received friends beginning at 10 a.m. until service time. Burial followed at Ebenezer Cemetery in Pigeon Creek with Dunklin Funeral Home directing.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Hosie L. Wood and Lurline Smith Wood; son, Patrick Wood; granddaughter, Kristen Ward Taylor; brother, James “Buck” Douglas Wood; sisters, Nell Murphy, Montez Green and Sara Fuller.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Yvonne Wood; daughters, Donna (Gerry) Ward and Susan (Mike) Lowery; son, Michael Wood; brother, John H. Wood; and seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

Joe served his country proudly in the Air Force for 20 years. After the Air Force, he worked at Piggy Wiggly as a meat cutter for 12 years, then later he raised cattle, horses and cut hay.

Joe enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter. He was a family man and loved his wife, children, and grandchildren dearly. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.

The family would to express their sincere thank you to Enhabit Home Health and Hospice of Greenville for the love and support shown to their family during this time. Special thanks to Catherine Lisenbe, Brenda Trent, Cynthia Allen, Nancie Little, Lisa Cortez, Tina Luker, and Martha Foster.

