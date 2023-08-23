Man dies in car chase

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Joseph Raphael Novelli, age 35 and of Evergreen, was attempting elude law enforcement and was fatally injured on Monday, Aug. 14

According to a press release by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a crash occurred involving a motorcycle and a parked vehicle on U.S. Highway 31 near the 115 mile marker in Butler County at approximately 7:25 p.m.

Novelli was operating a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle when it left the roadway, struck two mailboxes, and then struck a parked Conecuh County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle.

The crash occurred approximately three miles south of McKenzie, in Butler County.

Both lanes of U.S. 31 were closed for three hours until the scene of the crash was clear.

Nothing further is available as troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.