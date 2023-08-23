McKenzie hosts jamboree

BY SHEA ODOM

The Greenville Standard

The McKenzie Tigers kicked off their season under new head coach Brian Bradford at Williams Vickery Field for a preseason jamboree this past Friday night.

The Tigers hosted the Prattville Christian Academy Panthers and GW Long Eagles for six quarters of play.

McKenzie fell to the Eagles in game one and tied the Panthers in their second game.

Bradford stated, “It was a very encouraging jamboree game. Since we were not here for spring training, we had a lot to learn in terms of a whole new system on both sides of the ball in a short amount of time.

“I thought the offense moved the ball well tonight and the defense played with passion and enthusiasm all night.

“We did make some mental errors that need to be cleaned up but overall, we were very pleased with the game. We are very excited about the future of this team!”

McKenzie will host Wilcox Central this Friday night with a 7 p.m. kick off for regular season play.