PAMELA COLEMAN

Aug. 23, 1971 – Aug. 11, 2023

Pamela “Pam” Coleman, a resident of Greenville, Alabama, passed away on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 at Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama at the age of 51.

Funeral Services were held on Thursday, Aug. 17, beginning at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home. The family received friends beginning at 10 a.m. until service time. Burial followed in the Antioch West Baptist Church Cemetery with Dunklin Funeral Home directing.

Pam was preceded in death by her father, Leslie Micheal Mosley; grandmother, Edith L. Mosley; grandmother, Margaret Rhodes; grandfather, Billy Rhodes; step-father, William Stout; and granddad, Leon Mosley.

She is survived by her mother, Rhoda Stout of Greenville; daughter, Johnika (Jr) Powell of Luverne; sister, Carrie (Dylan) Ramos of Grandbay; nieces, Melody Ramos, Morgan Ramos, and Mericla Ramos; and grandchildren, John Powell, Jr., Conner Powell, and Wesley Powell.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinfh.com.