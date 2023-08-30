Bonner hosts Butler County Students

University of South Alabama President Jo Bonner and his wife, Janee, hosted a special cookout dinner for students from Greenville High School and Fort Dale Academy at his home in Mobile, on the eve of the Fall 2023 semester. Bonner is an alumnus of Fort Dale Academy and maintains close ties to the area. Fifteen South students from the two high schools, including six freshmen, attended the cookout. USA Student Government President Amya Douglas was among the invited guests. President Bonner was on the grill preparing hamburgers. “I am proud of each and every one of our students at the University of South Alabama and am especially proud of these young men and women from a part of the State that holds a special place in my heart,” Bonner said. “This was an enjoyable way to kick off what is sure to be a great academic year at South.” The Butler County students in attendance were Cooper Aeschliman, Laila Boutwell, Mary Crenshaw, Emma DeShields, Hayden Fail, Isabella Foster, Tyson Kendrick, Brady Long, Huy Nguyen, Jamie Pickens, Noah Pickens, Chloe Sawicki, Jeonghwan Seo, Abigail Sexton, Eden Skipper and Megan Wright. (Photo submitted)