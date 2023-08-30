Eagles corral Colts

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Fort Dale Academy (FDA) Eagles notched their second victory of year in as many weeks by corralling the green, white, and orange Hooper Academy Colts by a score of 42-20.

Unlike the Eagles first game against Edgewood, which was predominantly run oriented, they went with a balance air and ground attack.

They threw the ball 24 times and ran the ball 29.

The Eagles took command of the scoreboard in the first quarter with an Ethan Alford to Alan Alvarez pass of 51 yards. After Alvarez kicked the extra point, the score was 7-0 at the six minute mark.

The Eagles added another touchdown in the opening minutes of the second quarter from a 79-yard touchdown pass from Alford to Alvarez.

The Colts would answer with their first score and add a two point conversion to make the game 14-8.

Undaunted, the Eagles answered with a 5-yard touchdown run by Cole Salter to make the game 21-8.

Alford would call his own number with just over three minutes left and scamper for a touchdown, leaving the score 28-8 at the end of the first half.

In the third quarter, the Eagles did not let up on the Colts and scored first on another Cole Salter run of 6-yards.

The Colts did manage to find the end zone twice more, once in the third and once in fourth quarter.

However, another six yard touchdown pass from Alford to Alavrez would seal the game for the Eagles and at the end; they were victorious 42-20.

Alford and Ealum were the leading rushers for the Eagles. Alford carried 11 times for 100 yards while Salter had 55 yards on 12 tries. Passing wise, Alford completed 14-24 passes for 356 yards. Alvarez caught six passes for 231 yards. Both Alford and Alvarez broke single game records in their performance.

Defensively, Clay Gardner and Ty Carter led with six tackles. Eighteen other Eagles had at least one tackle.

Fort Dale will host the orange and white Glenwood School Gators this coming Friday.

It will be a tough game for the Eagles, especially if they do not control penalties. Against Hooper, the Eagles had 18 penalties for 146 yards.

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.